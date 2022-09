WELLSVILLE — The Iola Mustangs had a tough go of it Friday, falling to the Wellsville Eagles, 48-7.

It wasn’t a pretty night for Iola (1-1) in any aspect of the game. The team allowed many big plays on the ground and through the air defensively and turned the ball over on numerous occasions offensively.

The game-capping play came on an Iola fumble scooped up by Wellsville’s Jake Taylor around the Mustangs 18-yard line with six minutes left in the game.