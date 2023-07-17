Iola Seahorses host SEK League Championships

The Iola Seahorses hosted the SEK League Championship at Riverside Park on Sunday afternoon. The Seahorses came in third.

Top finishes for Iola included Moira Springer earning first place in the 9-10 25-yard breaststroke and Griffin Westervelt placing first in the 15-18 50-yard freestyle. Humboldt’s top finishes included Myles Brady finishing first in the 6 and Under 25-yard fly.

Overall, Chanute came in first as a team with Independence second, Iola placed third, Coffeyville was fourth and Humboldt took fifth.