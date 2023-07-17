 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
Iola Seahorses host SEK League Championships

Storms pushed back the SEK League swim meet at Iola, until Sunday, but several local competitors still had ample opportunity to shine.

July 17, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Rohan Springer Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

The Iola Seahorses hosted the SEK League Championship at Riverside Park on Sunday afternoon. The Seahorses came in third.

Top finishes for Iola included Moira Springer earning first place in the 9-10 25-yard breaststroke and Griffin Westervelt placing first in the 15-18 50-yard freestyle. Humboldt’s top finishes included Myles Brady finishing first in the 6 and Under 25-yard fly. 

Overall, Chanute came in first as a team with Independence second, Iola placed third, Coffeyville was fourth and Humboldt took fifth.

