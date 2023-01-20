Iola shoots by Humboldt

The Iola High boys came out in the first quarter Thursday with the intensity they displayed in the final minutes of a stirring comeback win over Crest two nights earlier.

The Mustangs (6-5; 1-2) controlled the pace from tip-off and received a lights-out shooting performance from Mac Leonard, who scored 21 points in a 42-28 win over Humboldt (9-1). The win put Iola into Friday evening’s War on 54 Tournament championship game against Cherryvale. (Editor’s note: Friday’s game was not complete by press time. See www.iolaregister.com for results.)

“The effort was there. It makes a huge difference when we play with that type of effort, that type of urgency, desperation,” said Iola head coach Luke Bycroft. “We were focused on that one possession and we kept doing it and we came out with that intensity.”