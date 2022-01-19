 | Wed, Jan 19, 2022
Boys fall late against Cubs

Iola and Humboldt played an impromptu game Tuesday after their original opponents had to cancel. The hard fought game wound up in the Cubs favor.

Iola's Landon Weide tries to make a basket from deep against Humboldt. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — Humboldt High School’s boys basketball took on Iola in a non-tournament game at the Mid-Season Classic on Tuesday night. Humboldt came away victorious 51-45 despite a late Iola rally.

Tyler Boeken was back in play for Iola for the first time in two weeks. While Boeken didn’t have the offensive game that he would have liked, he provided a strong presence on the boards.

Humboldt started on a 7-4 run in the first, propelled by accurate shooting from Trey Sommer  and great ball control by the Cubs. The Mustangs took a little while to warm up, but when they did, Iola turned up the heat. 

