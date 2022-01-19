Boys fall late against Cubs

YATES CENTER — Humboldt High School’s boys basketball took on Iola in a non-tournament game at the Mid-Season Classic on Tuesday night. Humboldt came away victorious 51-45 despite a late Iola rally.

Tyler Boeken was back in play for Iola for the first time in two weeks. While Boeken didn’t have the offensive game that he would have liked, he provided a strong presence on the boards.

Humboldt started on a 7-4 run in the first, propelled by accurate shooting from Trey Sommer and great ball control by the Cubs. The Mustangs took a little while to warm up, but when they did, Iola turned up the heat.