WICHITA — Iolan Xander Sellman capped a busy week of golf Wednesday and Thursday as part of the Augie Navaro City Championship, held at Wichita’s Sim Park Golf Course.

After some early struggles in round one, Sellman regrouped on the back nine, ending with three consecutive birdies to card an 85, good for 20th.

Sellman then overcame an early rain delay Thursday morning and moved up two places with his 81 to finish the tournament in 18th place.