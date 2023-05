Aysha Houk, a standout for the Iola High girls basketball team, has signed a letter of intent to play at Neosho Community College next year.

Houk has been among the Mustangs’ most reliable performers since her freshman season, culminating this year with her second-team All-Pioneer League honor.

But it took competing in an All-Star game in Chanute in April to convince Houk to give college hoops a try.