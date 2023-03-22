 | Wed, Mar 22, 2023
Mustangs get down early, can’t recover against Indy

March 22, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Mustang Elza Clift delivers to home plate against Independence Tuesday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Iola High softball team went down early and could never recover in a season opening 21-6 loss to Independence on Tuesday. 

Pitching and defense is what faltered Iola most. Independence was able to take advantage and steal a number of extra bases, taking an 11-2 lead after three innings.

“I like that they battled, which I knew they would,” Iola head coach Chris Weide said. “We’ve seen these girls play volleyball and basketball so we know they’ll battle through anything. We saw today that no matter what’s going on, they’re going to fight through it.”

