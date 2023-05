A pair of Iola softball players were recognized on the Pioneer All-League teams for their play this spring.

Senior Aysha Houk took First Team honors while sophomore Reese Curry took Second Team.

Houk started at shortstop for the Mustangs and served as a reliable fielder who had range and could make plays all around the field. She had the second-best batting average on the team at .350 and had 14 hits in 40 at bats.