Jayhawks slog past Kansas City

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self is always reluctant to describe a game as a “trap,” because he doesn’t believe it gives the opposition the credit it deserves — especially when the opponent pushes the Jayhawks right down to the wire.

Just like Kansas City did Tuesday night.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had a career-high 25 points, KJ Adams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and the Jayhawks needed both of them to make some big plays down the stretch to hold on for a scrappy 88-69 win over the Roos.