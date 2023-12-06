 | Wed, Dec 06, 2023
Jayhawks slog past Kansas City

Four days after a thrilling win over defending national champion UConn, the Kansas Jayhawks struggled to put away visiting Kansas City in a decidedly lower-profile matchup. Kansas gears up for a showdown with rival Missouri on Saturday.

Sports

December 6, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) celebrates a foul call against UMKC's Anderson Kopp (11) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self is always reluctant to describe a game as a “trap,” because he doesn’t believe it gives the opposition the credit it deserves — especially when the opponent pushes the Jayhawks right down to the wire.

Just like Kansas City did Tuesday night.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had a career-high 25 points, KJ Adams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and the Jayhawks needed both of them to make some big plays down the stretch to hold on for a scrappy 88-69 win over the Roos.

