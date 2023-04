CHANUTE — The Iola High JV track team stacked up in the Chanute Invitational on Monday afternoon.

Iola took first place in two events and placed in the top 10 in 14 events. The meet was then called short due to rain and lightning in the area.

Alejandro Escalante finished in fifth place with a season-best time in the 1600 meters of 6:14.62.