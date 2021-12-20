 | Mon, Dec 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

JV wrestlers take center stage

Iola High School's JV wrestling team had a good day at Cherryvale on Saturday. The Mustangs won in three of the five weight classes they entered and two wrestlers were undefeated at the event.

By

Sports

December 20, 2021 - 10:10 AM

Iola's Korbin Cloud wrestles in a match against Anderson County. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

CHERRYVALE — Iola High School’s junior varsity wrestling team flexed its muscles at Cherryvale High School on Saturday in a round-robin tournament and came away with three first-place results. The Mustangs fought hard all day and showcased the hard work they have been putting in at practice.

Katelyn Womeldorf and Erie High School’s Kathryn Malone were the only two girls in the 174-189 pound weight class. Womelsdorf took home second place and went 1-2 against Malone, with her win coming in the second round via pin. Womelsdorf is 3-2 on the season.

Korbin Cloud came out hot and dominated the 124-134 pound bracket. Cloud was undefeated and claimed first place in the weight class after wins via pin against Erie’s Dylan Kirkpatrick and Coffeyville High School’s Timmy Sykes. Cloud was in control against Cherryvale’s Josh Coats, scoring takedown after takedown with a few near falls. Cloud won the match via technical fall after going up 17-1. Cloud is 3-0 this season.

Related
December 13, 2021
December 6, 2021
December 9, 2019
November 21, 2011
Most Popular