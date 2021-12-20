JV wrestlers take center stage

CHERRYVALE — Iola High School’s junior varsity wrestling team flexed its muscles at Cherryvale High School on Saturday in a round-robin tournament and came away with three first-place results. The Mustangs fought hard all day and showcased the hard work they have been putting in at practice.

Katelyn Womeldorf and Erie High School’s Kathryn Malone were the only two girls in the 174-189 pound weight class. Womelsdorf took home second place and went 1-2 against Malone, with her win coming in the second round via pin. Womelsdorf is 3-2 on the season.

Korbin Cloud came out hot and dominated the 124-134 pound bracket. Cloud was undefeated and claimed first place in the weight class after wins via pin against Erie’s Dylan Kirkpatrick and Coffeyville High School’s Timmy Sykes. Cloud was in control against Cherryvale’s Josh Coats, scoring takedown after takedown with a few near falls. Cloud won the match via technical fall after going up 17-1. Cloud is 3-0 this season.