Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had a night to remember in his first Big 12 game.

The true freshman rushed for five touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday, the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision since Israel Abanikanda of Pittsburgh had six against Virginia Tech on Oct. 8, 2022.

Johnson, who ran 12 times for 91 yards, tied the school record for TDs rushing set by Jonathan Beasley in 2000 and tied by Collin Klein in 2011.