K-State still has hopes for Big 12 title game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State should know by the time it kicks off against Iowa State on Saturday night whether the No. 19 Wildcats are playing for an opportunity to defend their crown in the Big 12 championship game.

After a convoluted and controversial tiebreaker system forced the league to issue multiple clarifications the past few weeks, irking Kansas State fans in particular, the race basically boils down to this: The Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) need to beat the Cyclones at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and have Texas lose or Oklahoma and Oklahoma State lose.

The Longhorns play Texas Tech and the Sooners face TCU on Friday, while the Cowboys play BYU on Saturday afternoon.