K-State trounces Kansas to earn Big 12 title berth

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman didn’t want to back into the Big 12 title game by having Texas lose to Baylor.

He wanted his Wildcats to earn their spot in Arlington.

So after the Longhorns took care of business a day earlier, the No. 15 Wildcats stepped onto the field Saturday night and demolished their biggest rival. Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and Kansas State routed Kansas 47-27 to earn a shot at payback against TCU next weekend.