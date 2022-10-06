 | Thu, Oct 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

K-State v. Iowa State Saturday

While Iowa State and K-State are fixtures in the bottom half of the annual Big 12 recruiting rankings, both are in the top half for number of conference wins since 2019.

By

Sports

October 6, 2022 - 1:35 PM

Kansas State's Adrian Martinez drops back to throw against Tulane on Sep. 17 Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The same template has been used to build Iowa State and Kansas State, and both have earned reputations for rising up and challenging the Big 12 football hierarchy.

Two years after the Cyclones (3-2, 0-2) reached the conference championship game for the first time, 20th-ranked K-State (4-1, 2-0) is looking to make a run of its own.

The Wildcats’ next step is a visit to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday night for the 106th renewal of “Farmageddon,” an appropriate nickname for a series between a couple of hard-working programs from agricultural states.

Related
December 16, 2020
November 23, 2020
November 2, 2020
January 9, 2020
Most Popular