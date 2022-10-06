K-State v. Iowa State Saturday

The same template has been used to build Iowa State and Kansas State, and both have earned reputations for rising up and challenging the Big 12 football hierarchy.

Two years after the Cyclones (3-2, 0-2) reached the conference championship game for the first time, 20th-ranked K-State (4-1, 2-0) is looking to make a run of its own.

The Wildcats’ next step is a visit to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday night for the 106th renewal of “Farmageddon,” an appropriate nickname for a series between a couple of hard-working programs from agricultural states.