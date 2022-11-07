 | Mon, Nov 07, 2022
Missed opportunities stymie K-State rally

Kansas State narrowed a 31-10 halftime deficit to 34-27, but a fumble in the last minute allowed Texas to escape Manhattan with the seven-point victory. The loss drops K-State to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.

By

Sports

November 7, 2022 - 1:47 PM

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez fumbles after being hit by Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo late in the game on Saturday. The fumble rolled out of bounds. Photo by Travis Heying / Wichita Eagle / TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two weeks ago, Texas let a game against Oklahoma State slip away in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns weren’t about to let it happen again.

After riding Bijan Robinson to a 31-10 halftime lead at Kansas State, then watching the No. 13 Wildcats come roaring back down the stretch, the Longhorns’ defense stepped up one last time. Keondre Coburn stripped Adrian Martinez near midfield with 34 seconds to go, Jaylan Ford pounced on the loose ball and Texas escaped with a 34-27 victory Saturday night.

