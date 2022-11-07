Missed opportunities stymie K-State rally

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two weeks ago, Texas let a game against Oklahoma State slip away in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns weren’t about to let it happen again.

After riding Bijan Robinson to a 31-10 halftime lead at Kansas State, then watching the No. 13 Wildcats come roaring back down the stretch, the Longhorns’ defense stepped up one last time. Keondre Coburn stripped Adrian Martinez near midfield with 34 seconds to go, Jaylan Ford pounced on the loose ball and Texas escaped with a 34-27 victory Saturday night.