Kansas looks to upset No. 6 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — No. 6 Oklahoma has already beaten Texas in what should have been the hardest game on its schedule, yet the Sooners’ great escape last week against UCF served notice that not everything is going to be easy the rest of the way.

Especially with Kansas starting off four consecutive games against teams with winning records — three of them on the road.

“It’s going to help us stay disciplined all week,” Sooners linebacker Dasan McCullough said of the 31-29 win over the Knights, when they needed to repel a 2-point conversion attempt in the final 2 minutes to preserve the margin of victory.