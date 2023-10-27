 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Kansas looks to upset No. 6 Oklahoma

No. 6 Oklahoma learned not to overlook anybody when it needed to stop a 2-point conversion inside of 2 minutes last week to preserve a 31-29 victory over UCF. The Sooners have plenty of reasons to overlook the Jayhawks. They've won 18 straight in the series, with their last loss coming during the 1997 season

October 27, 2023 - 3:50 PM

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run against Kansas in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — No. 6 Oklahoma has already beaten Texas in what should have been the hardest game on its schedule, yet the Sooners’ great escape last week against UCF served notice that not everything is going to be easy the rest of the way.

Especially with Kansas starting off four consecutive games against teams with winning records — three of them on the road.

“It’s going to help us stay disciplined all week,” Sooners linebacker Dasan McCullough said of the 31-29 win over the Knights, when they needed to repel a 2-point conversion attempt in the final 2 minutes to preserve the margin of victory.

