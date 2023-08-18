Kansas hopes to build on breakthrough bowl season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There was a point shortly after Kansas had beaten Houston last season, giving the Jayhawks as many wins through three games as they had in any season in more than a decade, when coach Lance Leipold knew that things were going to be different.

There was pride in the program. The Jayhawks were no longer college football’s laughingstock.

“Our kids were really proud of wearing a Kansas football shirt around campus and I don’t know if they could do that,” Leipold recalled. “That helps your approach each day — self-confidence, and confidence in what you’re doing as a program. That’s huge.”