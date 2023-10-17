 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kim Ng, MLB’s 1st female GM, is leaving Marlins 

The Miami Marlins have announced Kim Ng is leaving the team after three seasons as general manager. The 54-year-old Ng became the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations and the first female GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues in a groundbreaking hire in November 2020. 

By

Sports

October 17, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng speaks to the media after the news conference to announce loanDepot as the exclusive naming rights partner for loanDepot park, formerly known as Marlins Park, in Miami on March 31, 2021. (Mark Brown/Getty Images/TNS)

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng is leaving the Miami Marlins after three seasons as general manager, Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced Monday.

Ng, 54, became the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations and the first female GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues in a groundbreaking hire in November 2020.

The Marlins exercised their team option for her to return for the 2024 season, Sherman said in a statement, but Ng declined her mutual option.

Related
June 23, 2023
January 31, 2023
May 27, 2022
November 19, 2020
Most Popular