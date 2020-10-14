Lady Cubs earn split

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s volleyball team saw its winning streak snapped, but still picked up a split Tuesday.
The Lady Cubs defeated visiting Cherryvale in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-21, but fell to Eureka in two, 25-20 and 25-21.
The Lady Cubs entered the night on a nine-game winning streak.
