Lady Cubs earn split

A nine-match winning streak came to an end, but Humboldt High's volleyball team still managed a split against league rivals rom Cherryvale and Eureka. The 2020 regular season wraps up next week.

Sports

October 14, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Jada Dangerfield receives a volley for Humboldt High earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s volleyball team saw its winning streak snapped, but still picked up a split Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs defeated visiting Cherryvale in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-21, but fell to Eureka in two, 25-20 and 25-21.

The Lady Cubs entered the night on a nine-game winning streak.

