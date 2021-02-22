Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs fall to Eureka

Humboldt HIgh's Lady Cubs struggled against Eureka's defensive dominance, although Humboldt showed glimpses of progress in a 60-31 loss. A busy week awaits Humboldt as it closes out the regular season with three games in four nights.

February 22, 2021 - 9:09 AM

Humboldt High’s Isabelle Murrow (15) puts up a shot between Eureka High defenders Amanda Mouer (11) and Brooklyn Ptacek (21) Friday. Photo by Richard Luken

HUMBOLDT — With the regular season coming to a close, “it’s no rest for the wicked,” Humboldt High girls head coach Aubrey Jones said. 

With makeup games dotting the final week of play, the Lady Cubs played the first of four games in seven days Friday.

Visiting Eureka scored the game’s first 11 points, and while Humboldt showed spurts of effectiveness, the Lady Cubs came out on the short end of a 60-31 defeat.

