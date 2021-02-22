Lady Cubs fall to Eureka

HUMBOLDT — With the regular season coming to a close, “it’s no rest for the wicked,” Humboldt High girls head coach Aubrey Jones said.

With makeup games dotting the final week of play, the Lady Cubs played the first of four games in seven days Friday.

Visiting Eureka scored the game’s first 11 points, and while Humboldt showed spurts of effectiveness, the Lady Cubs came out on the short end of a 60-31 defeat.