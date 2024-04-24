Lady Cubs rebound to earn split with Cherryvale

CHERRYVALE — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs rebounded after a tough start Tuesday.

Humboldt saw host Cherryvale pull away down the stretch of their doubleheader opener, scoring eight runs over the final three innings to win, 11-4.

Undaunted, the Cubs erupted on offense in Game 2, rolling to an 8-2 victory.

The split puts Humboldt at 14-7 with a home doubleheader on the schedule for next Monday against Osage City.

Tuesday’s opener started out well enough. Laney Hull singled to lead off the game and scored on Shelby Shaughnessy’s single for a quick 1-0 lead.

Lakyn Meadows smacked an RBI triple in the top of the second and then scored on Carlie Weilert’s grounder, pushing the Lady Cubs to a 3-2 lead.

The Chargers knotted the score at 3-3 before Hull went deep with a solo shot in the top of the fourth, pushing Humboldt back on top, 4-3.

But the fun stopped there.

A pair of walks and three singles put Cherryvale on top, 7-4, in the bottom of the fourth. Cherryvale tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth to take full control.

Hull led the offense with a 3-for-4 day, including her home run.Shaughnessy tacked on three singles. Skyler Hottenstein contributed a double. Chanlynn Wrestler and Meadows also had singles.

Shaughnessy allowed four hits over four innings with five strikeouts. Jo Ellison pitched the final two innings, allowing four hits and striking out four.

SHAUGHNESSY got things going quickly in the nightcap as well. She smacked a two-run home run in the top of the first before Hadley Galloway made it 3-0 with an RBI double.

Cherryvale closed the gap to 3-1 in the bottom of the first, but Shaughnessy was there again in the second, with a two-run double, making it 5-1.

Shaughnessy singled and scored on Wrestler’s two-out double in the top of the fourth for Humboldt’s sixth run.

Hottenstein tacked on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth before Taevyn Baylor walked in the top of the second, stole third and moved to third on a wild pitch, allowing Wrestler to drive her home with an RBI grounder.

Shaughnessy went 3-for-4 with a double and home run and four RBIs. Galloway doubled twice, Wrestler chipped in with a double and Hull singled twice. Kamry De La Torre, Hottenstein and Baylor added singles.

Baylor sparkled on the mound, patching a complete-game, allowing three hits and striking out nine.