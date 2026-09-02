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Lady Cubs return home after split in Mound City

The Humboldt Lady Cubs faced off against a pair of the area's top teams in Mound City while facing Jayhawk-Linn and Colgan.

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Sports

September 2, 2026 - 3:55 PM

Hadlee Allen, Humboldt freshman outside hitter, sends a shot past two Wellsville defenders Saturday morning at the WHS Volleyball Tournament. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

MOUND CITY — The Humboldt Lady Cubs will have a bit of momentum going into Tri-Valley League action after splitting Tuesday’s triangular at Jayhawk-Linn.

The Lady Cubs began the triangular with a 25-16, 25-18 sweep of host Jayhawk-Linn  and then fell to perennial powerhouse Colgan 25-14 and 25-12, putting the girls at 3-4.

The Lady Cubs will host Neodesha for the Tri-Valley League opener Tuesday, along with Lyon County League foe Waverly. 

First serve is at 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s leaders

Humboldt kills: B. Daniels 13, L.…

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