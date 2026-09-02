Lady Cubs return home after split in Mound City

MOUND CITY — The Humboldt Lady Cubs will have a bit of momentum going into Tri-Valley League action after splitting Tuesday’s triangular at Jayhawk-Linn.

The Lady Cubs began the triangular with a 25-16, 25-18 sweep of host Jayhawk-Linn and then fell to perennial powerhouse Colgan 25-14 and 25-12, putting the girls at 3-4.

The Lady Cubs will host Neodesha for the Tri-Valley League opener Tuesday, along with Lyon County League foe Waverly.

First serve is at 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s leaders

Humboldt kills: B. Daniels 13, L.…