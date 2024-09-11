Lady Cubs split at Neodesha

NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s volleyball team found its groove Tuesday evening.

Fresh off a tough home tournament in which the Lady Cubs lost three matches, all by third-set tiebreakers, Humboldt was at Neodesha for a triangular with the host Bluestreaks and Oswego.

Humboldt opened against Oswego, and after eking out a 28-26 win in the first set, things began to click in the second.

Humboldt steamrolled the Indians, 25-5, to clinch the straight-sets victory.

Shelby Shaughnessy and Lakyn Meadows had seven and five kills, respectively. Meadows also had eight assists. Bailey Daniels had seven assists. Skylar Hottenstein had a team-high 12 digs, followed by Shaughnessy with nine, Ricklyn Hillmon with eight and Chanlynn Wrestler with seven. Wrestler also chipped in with three service aces.

“We started off slow with the first set with Oswego,” Lady Cub head coach Terry Meadows said, “but we came together in the second set.”

Things didn’t go as well against Neodesha, one of the better small schools in the area, as Humboldt fell, 25-18 and 25-15.

“We played with a lot of energy vs Neodesha, and did well with them,” Meadows said. “We made a few mistakes, but overall, I thought we really started to play well.”

Shaughnessy was a force up front, pounding down 10 kills, followed by Hillmon with four.

Meadows served up nine assists. She had four digs, as did Laney Hull. Hottenstein, Shaughnessy and Hillmon had five digs apiece.

HUMBOLDT’S junior varsity cruised to a 25-6 and 25-17 win over Oswego, while topping Neodesha in three sets, 21-25, 25-19 and 15-12.

Rylee Woods combined to serve up 10 aces, with seven kills. Kinley Hart had three aces and four kills. Addisyn Drake had five aces and five kills. Adalyn Hillmon had 15 assists and two kills. Kaydence Whitworth had four assists and three kills.

Humboldt’s junior varsity hosts a tournament Saturday. The varsity is back in action next Tuesday at Cherryvale.