Humboldt splits Tuesday

HUMBOLDT — The Lady Cubs volleyball team hosted an invitational with Neodesha and Oswego on Tuesday night, going 1-1 in the two matches.

Humboldt lost against Neodesha in three sets, 25-18, 20-25 and 19-25. The Lady Cubs then bounced back and took their second matchup over Oswego in two sets, 25-12 and 25-21.

Lady Cub Karley Wools lead the way offensively against Neodesha with 11 kills and four aces. Shelby Shaughnessy had five kills and Ella Lassman and Kenisyn Hottenstein recorded three kills apiece.