Lady Cubs split with Neodesha to end 2025

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle Schools’ girls basketball teams went 2-1 Thursday to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule.

The Lady Cubs A team fell behind in the second quarter, and couldn’t recover from there in a 31-18 loss to Neodesha.

“We did some really good things,” head coach Mike Miller said. “We just dug ourselves a hole in the second quarter. They never gave up. I’m proud of the way they competed until the end.”

Hadlee Allen led Humboldt with six points, followed by Quinn Miller with five and Zoey Sanchez, Rhys Trieber and Brooklyn Watson with two each. Sanchez also had seven rebounds; Allen dished out three assists.

The B team pulled home a nailbiting 24-23 win, led by Watson’s 11 points.

Lucy Galloway followed with four, while Brinley Gean scored three and Azzy Miller, Ava Davis and Peyton Weilert all had two.

The C team also prevailed, 14-5. Davis, Weilert and Azahylynn Wilkerson shared scoring honors with four points each. Azzy Miller scored two.

“I really like the progress we’re making as a team,” Miller said.

“Our C team got off to a fast start and never looked back. It was great to see our B team with a close game after losing the way we did (a 21-20 loss) to Fredonia earlier in the week.”

