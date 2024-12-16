Lady Cubs thump Erie

HUMBOLDT — One would be hard pressed to explain on which of the court Humboldt High senior Karingten Hall was more effective Friday.

Hall helped make life miserable for visiting Erie or much of the game, pulling in at least seven steals on defense.

Those thefts also turned into some instant offense as Hall scored on a variety of layups, registering a game-high 14 points in Humboldt’s 44-25 win.

The victory secured first place in Humboldt’s Emprise Bank Preseason tournament and kept the Lady Cubs’ record spotless at 4-0 with another tough week on the hardwood on the agenda.

Humboldt hosted Eureka Monday and will travel to Neodesha Thursday to wrap up its pre-Christmas schedule.

Neither team did a lot on offense in the early going with Humboldt holding a 9-4 lead after one. The Red Devils stayed within shouting distance through the second quarter. Humboldt held a 15-10 lead at the break before HIll took over in the second half. She scored eight in the third as Humbodlt put together a 14-3 run to erase all doubt down the stretch.

Anna Heisler recorded seven points and Shelby Shaughnessy six.

Jacksen Powell paced Erie with 12.

Erie (4-6-3-12—25)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Daniels 2 3 2 7

M. Hodgden 0 0 1 0

Johnson 1 1 1 3

K. Hodgden 1 0 1 2

Palser 0 1 1 1