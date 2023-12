HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s Lady Lancers sputtered a bit down the stretch, but had enough gas left in their proverbial tank to fend off Erie High, 36-31, in the opening round of the Humboldt Preseason Tournament Tuesday.

Crest (2-0 overall) had been downright stifling on defense throughout, and held a 32-18 lead over the Red Devils entering the fourth quarter.

But with several players affected by illness, depth concerns soon began to materialize.