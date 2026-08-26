Lady Lancers relish a late start

While Wellsville and Uniontown begin their seasons Saturday, the Crest Lady Lancers are using a late start to focus on their new lineup.

Crest’s first match is a Sept. 1 triangular at Central Heights.

“I’m excited about the season getting started,” Colony coach Carly Crow said. “We’re got the team going pretty good as far as team chemistry. We lost three seniors from last year, but we’ve got people stepping up and filling in those roles.”

After graduating five seniors from their starting lineup, including All-Three Rivers League selections Aylee Beckmon, Kaelin Nilges and Kinley Edgerton, the Lady Lancers have plenty of holes to fill.

However, a strong incoming freshman class and a well-developed junior and senior class has made the transition a little easier for Coach Crow.

“A lot of girls are playing positions they positions they didn’t play, but so far they’ve been playing well together,” Crow said.



Senior setter Harlowe Rush gets under a ball Monday afternoon.

“So far so good. Our first actual game is next Tuesday, so it’s nice to have a little extra time. Instead of getting ready for a scrimmage, we’ve been able to spend more time on foundational stuff.”

The Lady Lancers return from a solid season, where they finished fifth in the TRL.

They got hot late in the season, going on a six-game win streak before falling in pool play during the regional tournament.

One significant difference between this year and last is Crest’s middle blockers, juniors Graceyn Ellington and Summer Valentine.

Crow looks forward to seeing how teams try to handle the duo.

“I’m excited for our middles. Last year they played wherever we needed them and they’re very natural in the middle,” Crow said. “They’re scrappy at the net, and if the ball is anywhere near them, they’re going to do something with it.”

Crow said she is also interested in seeing how senior setter Harlowe Rush performs this year. Rush took up volleyball for the first time last year. She had all of the makings for a great player, except experience and the confidence that comes with it. Summer Valentine, Crest junior middle hitter, gets under a shot during team drills Monday in Colony. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“We noticed she had really good hands and was very natural,” Crow said. “Confidence-wise, she had a ways to go. This year, she is a lot more confident. She’s also really good defensively. As a setter, that’s always good to have.”

Seniors — and sisters — Jaycee and Hanna Schmidt, will also have plenty of firepower as outside hitters, said Crow.

“I’m excited to see them step into leadership roles,” Crow said. “As big of a class as we had last year, we had plenty of leaders. Now, Jaycee and Hanna get an opportunity to step up.”