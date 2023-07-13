 | Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Lady Red Devils advance their careers 

Five Lady Red Devil basketball players chose new destinations for their next collegiate stop this summer. They included Allen's leading scorer's from last season, Naomi Smith and Britney Schroer.

July 13, 2023

Allen’s Shade Richardson served as the Lady Red Devils’ main point guard this past winter. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

Summer brings a wave of Allen Community College women’s basketball players departing for four-year universities after successful stints as Lady Red Devils.

Britney Schroer, Clara Romero, Naomi Smith, Shade Richardson and Skyler Evans will all move on. 

“This is why they came to Allen, to play college basketball and have a chance to be recruited to the university level,” Allen head coach Leslie Crane said. “Although they will be missed and hard to replace, we wish them all the best and look forward to seeing their success in the future.”

