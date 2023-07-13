Lady Red Devils advance their careers 

Summer brings a wave of Allen Community College women’s basketball players departing for four-year universities after successful stints as Lady Red Devils.

Britney Schroer, Clara Romero, Naomi Smith, Shade Richardson and Skyler Evans will all move on.

“This is why they came to Allen, to play college basketball and have a chance to be recruited to the university level,” Allen head coach Leslie Crane said. “Although they will be missed and hard to replace, we wish them all the best and look forward to seeing their success in the future.”