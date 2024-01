CHERRYVALE — Much like this weekend’s weather, Humboldt High’s girls saw their offense go cold Thursday evening.

The Lady Cubs fell behind early, and were clawing their way back in the third quarter, when shots stopped falling.

“I’m trying to think of something positive to say,” Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones said after Cherryvale had a 19-1 run to pull away in a 60-34 win.