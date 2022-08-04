 | Thu, Aug 04, 2022
Local golfers set sights on next level

A pair of Iola golfers have honed their games during a summer tour in Wichita. They hope that extra work will lead to new heights when they compete for IHS next spring.

By

Sports

August 4, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Iola High's Xander Sellman Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola golfers Titus Jones and Xander Sellman competed at the Wichita Junior Tour this summer.  

Both golfers have been competing for Iola High School for two seasons and will return this fall as juniors. The duo’s performances at the Wichita Public Golf Course qualified them for competition at the City Junior Championships at the Sim Park Golf Course last weekend. 

“This summer they got what they wanted out of it,” said IHS golf coach Jeremy Sellman. “They all had some success, had fun, made some new friends, got to play some courses and they’re always in really good shape. One of the Wichita courses is short, one has got a lot of trees, one is miles long and another is miles long with a rough that’s really thick. You get all of it.” 

