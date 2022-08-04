Local golfers set sights on next level

Iola golfers Titus Jones and Xander Sellman competed at the Wichita Junior Tour this summer.

Both golfers have been competing for Iola High School for two seasons and will return this fall as juniors. The duo’s performances at the Wichita Public Golf Course qualified them for competition at the City Junior Championships at the Sim Park Golf Course last weekend.

“This summer they got what they wanted out of it,” said IHS golf coach Jeremy Sellman. “They all had some success, had fun, made some new friends, got to play some courses and they’re always in really good shape. One of the Wichita courses is short, one has got a lot of trees, one is miles long and another is miles long with a rough that’s really thick. You get all of it.”