MORAN — An up-and-down 2024 baseball campaign is trending in the right direction for Marmaton Valley High.

The Wildcats, who dropped their first seven games of the season, have experienced the other side of the coin, including Thursday’s doubleheader sweep over visiting St. Paul.

Marmaton Valley rolled to 11-0 and 17-5 victories, extending the Wildcats’ winning streak to four and an 8-3 record over their past 11 games.