MOUND CITY — The Marmaton Valley High track team matched up at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational on Monday afternoon.

Various Wildcats took top placements including Janae Granere taking first place in the 400-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. Jaedon Granere took second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and Brayden Lawson took second in javelin.

In the girls 4×400 meter relay, the Wildcats took third place with a time of 4:33.97.