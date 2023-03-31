 | Fri, Mar 31, 2023
Marquette’s Smart is men’s AP coach of the year

Shaka Smart was voted the AP men's basketball coach of the year after leading Marquette to regular-season and Big East Tournament titles. He received 24 of 58 votes from a national panel to beat out Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, who had 13 votes

By

Sports

March 31, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Texas head coach Shaka Smart cheers on his players as Texas faced Kansas State on Jan. 2, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Texas won, 67-47. Bo Rader/Wichita Eagle/TNS

Shaka Smart has packed an entire career’s worth of experiences into 14 years as a college head coach. He led VCU to an improbable Final Four as a 30-something wunderkind in 2011, guided mighty Texas to a Big 12 Tournament title during six otherwise tepid years in Austin, and now has turned Marquette into a Big East beast.

It’s sometimes easy to forget he’s still just 45 years old.

Yet his work with the Golden Eagles this season might have been his best: Picked ninth in the 11-team league by its coaches, they won the regular-season title going away, then beat Xavier to win their first Big East Tournament championship.

