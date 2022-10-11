 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Mets’ dream season ends with a thud

The New York Mets rolled to a 102-win season on the heels of a blistering start that lasted well into the summer. But a late sweep at the hands of Atlanta sent New York into the wildcard playoff slot, where its dream season ended with a loss to San Diego Sunday.

October 11, 2022 - 1:44 PM

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch earlier this season. Photo by (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent.

The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, certain Buck Showalter would make all the right moves.

All that blood, toil, tears and sweat ended not with bubbly and rings, but in a one-hit shutout defeat before a stunned crowd short of a sellout and Showalter prodding umpires to search the other team’s starter for secret sticky substances.

