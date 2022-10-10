 | Mon, Oct 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Musgrove pitches San Diego past Mets

By

Sports

October 10, 2022 - 1:54 PM

Umpire Alfonso Marquez checks the ear of Joe Musgrove (44) of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on Sunday. Photo by (Sarah Stier/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets.

The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot checkby umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets.

“You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.”

Related
March 25, 2022
February 11, 2021
August 31, 2020
March 7, 2019
Most Popular