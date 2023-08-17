 | Thu, Aug 17, 2023
Moran’s Granere caps summer with athletic feats

Janae Granere of Moran has been a busy athlete this summer, first competing in a global basketball tournament in Barcelona and then competing at the AAU Junior Olympics national track meet in Las Vegas.

August 17, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Janae Granere of Moran, right, and a player from Spain swap jerseys after a game. COURTESY PHOTO

Marmaton Valley multi-sport athlete Janae Granere didn’t have any down time this summer between the basketball court and the track. 

Granere, a senior, competed on a USA basketball team in Barcelona, Spain. The 10-day trip included four days of games. 

“I feel super lucky because this is something some kids never get to do and it’s super cool I got to go do something I love overseas,” said Granere. “I was nervous because I didn’t know what to expect but we only lost one game, so that was amazing.

