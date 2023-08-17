Moran’s Granere caps summer with athletic feats

Marmaton Valley multi-sport athlete Janae Granere didn’t have any down time this summer between the basketball court and the track.

Granere, a senior, competed on a USA basketball team in Barcelona, Spain. The 10-day trip included four days of games.

“I feel super lucky because this is something some kids never get to do and it’s super cool I got to go do something I love overseas,” said Granere. “I was nervous because I didn’t know what to expect but we only lost one game, so that was amazing.