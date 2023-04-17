Murray leads Nuggets past Wolves 109-80 in NBA playoffs

Jamal Murray overcame some early jitters to have 24 points and eight assists in his first playoff game since the 2020 NBA bubble as the top-seeded Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday night.

“Murray was Murray,” Wolves point guard Chris Conley said. “He’s one of the better scorers, playmakers, from our position.”

Michael Porter Jr., who scored 18 points in his first playoff game since missing last year’s run with a bad back, said Murray used his time off after blowing out his left knee in 2021 to improve his basketball IQ.