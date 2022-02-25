Museum spearheads Monarch Plaza’s revival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Standing at the corner of 22nd and Brooklyn today, you overlook a site where the Sultan of Swat, Babe Ruth, played (exhibitions in 1927 and 1931) and the Sultan of Sod, George Toma, made his name.

You gaze at the scene where the Dallas Texans morphed into the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963 … and from where they were propelled to two of the first four Super Bowls and played in what remains the longest game in NFL history (double overtime, 82 minutes 40 seconds) in their finale at the stadium built in 1923.

In the distance before you is where soccer legend Pele played in a 1968 exhibition and the Spurs launched an NASL championship in 1969.