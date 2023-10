PARSONS — Iola High saw its season come to a bitter conclusion Friday.

Host Parsons, which fields of one of the stingiest defenses in this part of the state, kept the Mustangs in check from start to finish in a 20-0 victory.

The loss in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs ends Iola’s season with a 4-5 mark. Parsons moves on to take on Prairie View in the 3A regionals.