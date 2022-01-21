 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Mustangs fall in heartbreaker

Iola's Mustangs jumped out to a quick lead over Cherryvale, but could not keep up down the stretch in a 57-46 defeat. The loss came in the semifinal round of Yates Center's midseason tournament.

January 21, 2022 - 4:09 PM

Iola High's Cooper Riley (20) puts up a shot against Cherryvale Thursday. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — Iola High School boys basketball team started strong, but finished flat in a 57-46 loss to Cherryvale on Thursday night.

The Mustangs scampered out to a 12-6 lead early and held the lead for much of the first half. Iola couldn’t keep control of the ball and squandered their lead as halftime approached.

Cherryvale’s Stetson Hemple-Schafer was dominant, scoring 19 points on the night to lead the Chargers. Seven of those were in the first half, after going down early with an ankle issue.

