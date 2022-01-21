Mustangs fall in heartbreaker

YATES CENTER — Iola High School boys basketball team started strong, but finished flat in a 57-46 loss to Cherryvale on Thursday night.

The Mustangs scampered out to a 12-6 lead early and held the lead for much of the first half. Iola couldn’t keep control of the ball and squandered their lead as halftime approached.

Cherryvale’s Stetson Hemple-Schafer was dominant, scoring 19 points on the night to lead the Chargers. Seven of those were in the first half, after going down early with an ankle issue.