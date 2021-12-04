Mustangs fall in opener

GARNETT — Iola High School boys basketball team got its season off to a rough start as it traveled to Anderson County. The Mustangs were defeated 43-31.

IHS was held scoreless for the first four minutes of the game after struggling out of the gates. IHS trailed 9-2 after the first quarter. That would be an indicator of how the night would go for the Mustangs.

“I had some questions about my team coming in,” said IHS head coach Luke Bycroft. “There is a lot of turnover from last year. I had some questions about who would play well.”