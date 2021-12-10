 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Lebo slips past Mustangs

Iola's Mustangs kept it close, but Lebo pulled away just enough down the stretch to win, 49-45. The victory comes in the second round of the Central Heights preseason tournament.

December 10, 2021 - 2:58 PM

Iola's Brett Morrison talks to head coach Luke Bycroft during a timeout Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

RICHMOND — Iola High School’s boys’ basketball team kept it close early but faded against Lebo High School Thursday night, losing 49-45.

IHS stormed out of the gates in the first quarter, establishing a 6-0 lead over the first 1:45. They rebounded great and took advantage of good shot selection to set up their shooters. 

Lebo started to heat up toward the end of the quarter and started to take advantage of rebounds on the defensive end, converting those into points to shrink Iola’s lead. IHS’ Landon Weide made a great play toward the end of the quarter, stealing the ball and driving down the lane for a layup. IHS led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.

