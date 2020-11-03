Mustangs flex their muscle

Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders got defensive Monday.
The IMS girls A team scored the first nine points against visiting Santa Fe Trail, then put together an 18-0 run to 27-2 by late in the third quarter of what became a 33-7 romp.
The Mustangs disrupted passes, shots and attempts to dribble upcourt in the defensive masterpiece.
