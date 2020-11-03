Menu Search Log in

Mustangs flex their muscle

Visitors from Santa Fe Trail had little luck in getting much offense going against Iola Middle School's girls Monday. Iola's eighth-grade squads allowed a combined 15 points in sweeping the doubleheader.

November 3, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Iola Middle School’s Kaysin Crusinbery, left, puts up a shot against Santa Fe Trail in the eighth-grade A team’s 33-7 victory Monday. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders got defensive Monday.

The IMS girls A team scored the first nine points against visiting Santa Fe Trail, then put together an 18-0 run to 27-2 by late in the third quarter of what became a 33-7 romp.

The Mustangs disrupted passes, shots and attempts to dribble upcourt in the defensive masterpiece.

