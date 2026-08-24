 | Mon, Aug 24, 2026
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Mustangs sweep jamboree

The Iola Mustangs seemed to make a dramatic turnaround in less than a year after handily defeating Jayhawk-Linn and St. Paul Saturday morning.

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Sports

August 24, 2026 - 3:23 PM

Haidyn Desmarteau, Iola sophomore outside hitter, tips a ball past a pair of Jayhawk-Linn Photo by Jimmy Potts

The Iola Mustangs head into Saturday’s season-opening tournament in Wellsville with renewed confidence after sweeping the competition at last Saturday’s jamboree.

The Mustangs hosted the St. Paul Indians and the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks of the Three Rivers League for abridged preseason action. The games were two sets each, capped at 21 points.

“They looked stellar, and you could tell they made a big jump from last year,” Iola coach Lauren Moots said. “They are a lot more seasoned and feel more confident in their roles. You could see that on the court…

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