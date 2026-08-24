Mustangs sweep jamboree

The Iola Mustangs head into Saturday’s season-opening tournament in Wellsville with renewed confidence after sweeping the competition at last Saturday’s jamboree.

The Mustangs hosted the St. Paul Indians and the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks of the Three Rivers League for abridged preseason action. The games were two sets each, capped at 21 points.

“They looked stellar, and you could tell they made a big jump from last year,” Iola coach Lauren Moots said. “They are a lot more seasoned and feel more confident in their roles. You could see that on the court…