Mustangs take third at middle school Pioneer League tournament

OSAWATOMIE — The Iola Middle School Mustangs wrapped up the semester by taking third at the Pioneer League meet Thursday evening in Osawatomie.

In the 105 lb. weight class, the Mustangs scored points off the performances of Cayleight Rutherford and London Hutton, who finished first and third respectively. Rutherford opened with a first-period pin of Prairie View’s Spencer Hall, then pinned Osawatomie’s Holly Mickel in the third-period before taking gold with a first-period pin of Santa Fe Trail’s Vera Utley.

Hutton opened with a second-period pin of Prairie View’s Carolyn Ernest, but fell to Utley by first period pin in the semifinals. She rebounded with another first-period pin of Mickel in the consolation semifinals then took third with a second-period pin of Wellsville’s Clara Moyer.

In the 95 lb. weight class, Cora Boren took second after opening with a first-period pin of teammates Mollie Duvall, then defeated Burlington’s Natalie Blair by second-period pin. In the third round,

she fell to Emerson Bradshaw of Osawatomie before securing second place with a win over Shelby Blankenship by third-period pin. Blankenship took third with wins over Duvall and Blair by first-period pin.

Ember Friend, wrestling at 110 lbs., took second after opening with a first-period pin of SFT’s Allie Masters, then scored a 15-0 technical fall of Burlington’s Sophia Posey before a first-period pin of SFT’s Serenity Dever put Friend in the title match. She fell to Prairie View’s Libby Gray by second-period pin.

At 115 lbs., Leanna Flory took second after falling by 19-0 tech-fall to SFT’s Raeya Dobelbower. In response, Flory went on a three-match warpath downing Burlington’s Chloe Ferrara by first-period pin, then Wellsville’s Lillie Williams by 15-9 decision before ending the day with second after a first-period pin of Adalaide Rich of Prairie View.

Bryn Wilson took third in the 134 lb. weight class after opening with a second-period pin of SFT’s Saige Koger. She fell to Prairie View’s Kayla Rodman by first-period pin, then rebounded with a 17-1 tech-fall of Anderson County’s Kylah Carey before ending the third-place match with a rare second-consecutive tech-fall — this time 18-1 and at the expense of Osawatomie’s Katherine Stevenson.

At 120 lbs., Anna Klubek missed the medal podium after falling to eventual runner up Shelby Watson by first-period pin. She advanced after a medical forfeit by Wellsville’s Sophia Bailey but fell in the consolation semifinals to Wellsville’s Mae Prouty.

Nebula Burrows, at 127 lbs., missed the podium after a first-period pin by Prairie View’s Josie Edwards, then she fell to SFT’s Keira Lorensen by third-period pin.

At 235 lbs., Stephani Perry missed the podium after an injury ended her day prematurely.

In junior varsity action, Kiera Greer took fourth at 115 lbs. with a 12-6 decision over teammate Kori Wilson, who took fifth.