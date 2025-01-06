MV blasts Chetopa

CHETOPA — It didn’t take long for Marmaton Valley High to find its shooting touch Friday.

The Wildcats emerged from the holiday break with a hot-shooting hand, draining 10 3-pointers in an 80-38 win.

The victory lifts the Wildcats to 4-1 with a road tilt at Oswego set for Tuesday.

Marmaton Valley’s Jaedon Granere was the early catalyst, scoring 11 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats roared to a 21-7 lead after one quarter. The lead grew to 43-19 at halftime and 65-27 after three.

Brayden Lawson chipped in with 18 points, while Garrett Morrison added 10 and Thomas Allee seven.

Lawrence Holt scored 11 to lead Chetopa. Marmaton Valley High’s Brady Burton (23) makes a pass in a junior varsity game against Chetopa Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Marmaton Valley’s junior varsity brought home a 14-6 victory in two quarters. Ethan Lawson scored eight points, while Kris McVey, Thomas Allee and Colin Ard scored two apiece.

Marmaton Valley (21-23-21-15—80)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Campbell 0 0 1 0

Smith 0/1 1 4 4

Granere 7/2 0 2 20

Uhlrich 0 0 1 0

Stevenson 0/2 0 4 6

Morrison 2/2 0 1 10