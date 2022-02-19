 | Sat, Feb 19, 2022
Marmaton Valley sweeps Chetopa

Marmaton Valley dominated Chetopa in boys and girls basketball action on Friday. Janae Granere led the girls with 29 points. Dylan Drake led the boys with 15.

Sports

February 18, 2022 - 10:17 PM

Marmaton Valley's Janae Granere works around the Chetopa defense Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School broke out the brooms on Friday night and swept visiting Chetopa. The girls won 42-14 behind Janae Granere’s 29 points. The boys dominated in a 76-19 win.

The girls’ game started slowly for both sides. Neither could find the hoop early, but then Granere introduced herself and went on a tear, scoring the Wildcats’ first 18 points. Marmaton Valley’s defense held and limited Chetopa, causing bad looks and taking the ball away rapidly in the first half.

Granere was joined in the stat book by Tayven Sutton who went 1-2 from the free throw line in the first half, and Ay Ard who hit a jumper in the second quarter.

