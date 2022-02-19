Marmaton Valley sweeps Chetopa

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School broke out the brooms on Friday night and swept visiting Chetopa. The girls won 42-14 behind Janae Granere’s 29 points. The boys dominated in a 76-19 win.

The girls’ game started slowly for both sides. Neither could find the hoop early, but then Granere introduced herself and went on a tear, scoring the Wildcats’ first 18 points. Marmaton Valley’s defense held and limited Chetopa, causing bad looks and taking the ball away rapidly in the first half.

Granere was joined in the stat book by Tayven Sutton who went 1-2 from the free throw line in the first half, and Ay Ard who hit a jumper in the second quarter.