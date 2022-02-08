MV boys lose tough test against Southeast

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School’s boys were unable to emerge from a two-week slump when they faced Cherokee-Southeast on Monday night. The Wildcats lost 70-42

A plethora of turnovers led to a deep hole for the Wildcats early. Marmaton Valley couldn’t get out of their own way and quickly saw Southeast gain a 13-0 lead before they scored late in the first quarter. Carter Burton broke through to score and the Wildcats went on a short 4-1 run to help pull the lead back a bit.

The Wildcat defense helped hold Southeast at bay for a little while so Marmaton Valley could cut the lead to 17-8 but from there, Southeast dominated. Drake Guymon and Easton Renn combined for 16 of the Lancers’ 22 points in the second quarter and helped Southeast build a massive 42-20 halftime lead.